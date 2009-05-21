Humax wins award at inaugural Freesat awards

Humax's popular Freesat+ PVR was a winner at the inaugural Freesat Awards on Wednesday, along with the likes of BBC4 and John Lewis.

The awards, arriving soon after Freesat's first birthday, were sponsored by Astra and Panasonic and saw awards from best daytime channel to product of the year.

Humax

The latter was won by Humax, whose Freesat+ product has proved hugely popular with Freesat subscribers.

Freesat's awards, at the Pigalle Club in Picadilly, were hosted by comedian Sean Locke, who kept the audience entertained throughout as he gave out awards to Popgirl, the Wedding Channel and Rock FM.

John Lewis also picked up the award for Independent Retailer of the Year in the sale of Freesat, beating off competition from Argos, Currys and Comet, and BBC4 picked up the viewers' vote (voted for by website readers) for best Freesat channel or service of the year.

The event raised money for the Eve Appeal.

Freesat Awards Winners

Viewers' Choice for Channel of the Year: BBC HD

Product of the Year: Humax Freesat+

Multiple Retailer of the Year: John Lewis

Independent Retailer of the Year: Hickmans Ltd

Best Daytime Digital Channel: PopGirl/ Wedding TV

Best Digital News Channel: Al Jazeera English

Best Evening Digital Channel: BBC FOUR

§ Best Digital Radio Station: Planet Rock

§ Freesat Installer of the Year: TSG