Toshiba unveils the Ford Capri of hard drives

Toshiba has unleashed what it calls a 'designer' 400GB external hard drive, in time for the Christmas rush.

However, the term 'shenanigans' springs to mind when we hear a device with go-faster stripes dubbed as 'designer'.

In fairness, this is a lovely, dinky little unit, with prices starting at just £70 for nearly half a TB of storage.

Art movies

That means you could probably add all your music and gentleman's movies in HD and still have room to transport your PowerPoint presentations to the board meeting.

Anyway, this device weighs just 155g, and also comes in 160GB, 250GB and 320GB flavours for all your file transportation needs.