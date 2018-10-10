Stardew Valley is coming to mobile

Charming indie farming RPG Stardew Valley is coming to your mobile later this month.

Solo-developer Concerned Ape (aka Eric Barone) made the announcement in a blog post , revealing that Stardew Valley will arrive on iOS App Store on October 24. An Android version is also in production, though a release date hasn't yet been confirmed.

🌾 Surprise! 🌾 #StardewValley by @ConcernedApe is coming to Mobile!Coming first to the iOS App Store on October 24th! Pre-Orders available from today. Check out the launch trailer:🎥 Trailer: https://t.co/RlDSEabyV8📝 Blog: https://t.co/QnlmvDw75e pic.twitter.com/EcuEEXlKBoOctober 9, 2018

The same, but different

Stardew Valley on iOS is supported on iPhone and iPad. The mobile version will offer players the full game, which is almost identical to the PC version.

The two major differences are that the iOS version has been rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay, meaning it's got a new UI, menu and controls, and that the game doesn't feature multiplayer.

In addition, you can transfer your PC save date to the iOS version via iTunes – though the mobile version does not support mods, so save files of modded games may struggle to transfer over.

Check out the mobile announcement trailer below:

Stardew Valley sees you moving from the big city to your (recently inherited) grandfather's old, run-down farm in sleepy Pelican Town. It's up to you to uncover the secrets of the town while growing a thriving farming empire.

Stardew Valley will be available on iOS for £7.99 / $7.99 and is available to pre-order now.