Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1: release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Finally, after three years of waiting, we’re getting a sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.

Or should that be two sequels? Yes, you heard us right – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 is the first of a two-part follow-up to Sony Pictures’ beloved animated flick. And, with the next instalment in the superhero film franchise due to arrive next year, it’s time to start getting excited for its return.

Before it lands in theaters, though, we suspect that you want to learn more about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1. What is the story about? Which characters are returning? And will it look as gorgeous as its predecessor?

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1. We reveal when its release date is, which actors are part of the voice cast, what trailers have dropped so far, and much more. So grab your web-shooters and let’s swing into action, shall we?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 will arrive in theaters on October 7, 2022. It was originally supposed to arrive in April 2022 but, like every other movie that was set to launch over the past 18 months, the ongoing pandemic delayed its release.

Providing there aren’t any further setbacks, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 shouldn't be delayed again. Here’s hoping so, anyway.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 trailer

Yes. Sony Pictures released a first-look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 at Brazil Comic-Con (CCXP Worlds) on Saturday, December 4. You can watch the video above.

As you’d expect, the teaser doesn’t give too much away about the film’s plot (more on this later). But we do see Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy reunite in his universe, Miles travelling to some new dimensions, and his first encounter with Spider-Man 2099. There’s plenty of humor and action to be had within the trailer, too, which shows that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 will retain a lot of elements that made the first movie a success.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 cast

Right now, there are five confirmed cast members, but you can expect this list to grow a lot as more announcements are made:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Moore, Steinfeld and Johnson will all reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Isaac, meanwhile, has been bumped up the roster after he made a cameo appearance in the first movie’s post-credits scene.

The only current new cast member is Issa Rae (Insecure), who will portray Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Rae had been added to the film’s cast in June 2021, even though Sony is yet to officially confirm this.

Other Spider-Men and Spider-People are also expected to make an appearance in the sequel, however. John Mulaney’s Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn’s Peni Parker and Nicholas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir may all return, while Across the Spider-Verse’s first trailer teased the potential arrival of Spider-Man India.

Japanese Spider-Man’s appearance has also been hinted at by the film’s co-screenwriter and executive producer Phil Lord (via ScreenRant ). But it’s unclear if this particular iteration of the character will feature just yet.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 plot

Official plot details are thin on the ground right now, but we do know some elements about its story.

First, the movie’s official synopsis (via Collider) reads as follows: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Weekly after the first trailer’s reveal, Lord and long time writing partner Chris Miller explained why they made the decision to split the next chapter in Miles’ story into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 and Part 2.

"Miles' story is an epic," Miller and Lord said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak.”

Lord and Miller also cryptically hinted at the numerous universes that Miles and company will travel to, saying: "Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others. They all look like they were drawn by a different artist."

And what of the potential for characters to return from the first movie? As you’ve probably guessed, the duo simply teased: "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

With those official comments out of the way, what can we determine from what we’ve seen of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1, and where its predecessor left off?

For starters, it seems that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 takes place sometime after Into the Spider-Verse. Miles and Gwen look older than they did in the first film, so we’re guessing that it’s been one year or two years since they said their goodbyes in Into the Spider-Verse.

Next, we know that Miles and company will be jumping between dimensions in Across the Spider-Verse, which reverses the events of the first film where multiple Spider-People crossed over into Miles’ reality. We’ve already seen a pencil-sketched world, as well as being transported to Earth-928 (Spider-Man 2099’s universe), in the first trailer. So we know we’ll be seeing two new realities, at the very least, in Across the Spider-Verse Part 1.

As for who the mysterious villain is, it’s highly unlikely to be Spider-Man 2099. Yes, he’s seen grappling with Miles in the movie’s first teaser, but we’re confident that he’s simply trying to recruit Miles in order to stop the film’s supervillain from presumably wreaking havoc across the multiverse. We’ve taken a look at the most likely candidate for the villain in our Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 Easter eggs article , so check that out to get our thoughts on who it may be.

Finally, it sounds like Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 and Part 2 will be full of emotional story beats, much like Into the Spider-Verse. Lord and Miller revealed that there’s one particular scene concerning Spider-Gwen that will really tug at our heartstrings. Based on another of their answers in a tweet above, too, we’ll see Miles grappling with what it truly means to be a Spider-Man in this film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 Sequel

There’s no official release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1’s follow-up yet. But, in their chat with Entertainment Weekly, Lord and Miller revealed that Part 2 should be released in 2023, but neither was forthcoming with an exact launch date.

Again, the ongoing pandemic may affect when it’s released. Nobody knows what the situation will look like in 2023, so it’s likely Sony and Marvel are keeping their options open. We imagine they all have some idea of when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2 will arrive, but that may change if the pandemic hasn’t subsided by then.

If we had to guess, we’d say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2 will launch in theaters in late 2023. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrived in December 2018, while Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 comes out in October 2022. If Sony and Marvel stick to a similar release schedule for Part 2, it’ll likely be released between October and December 2023.