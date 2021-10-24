Issa Rae’s journey through love, life and friendship in Los Angeles finally reaches its conclusion with the fifth and final season of her hit comedy-drama. With the promise of this usually ambiguous show set to tie up all its loose ends, read on as we give you the lowdown on how to watch Insecure season 5 online.

Warning: Previous season spoilers ahead...

An adaptation of Rae's popular web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure, season 4's finale ended with a massive cliff-hanger.

Having just got back together, Issa's relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) was placed firmly into crisis mode after he admitted his ex-girlfriend was pregnant in one of the show's biggest plot twists.

That flashpoint came amid the fallout of former lovebirds Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Andrew's (Alexander Hodge) big break up. Alongside these developments, Molly and Issa are battling to repair their fracture friendship.

Will there be a happy ending for the friends come the end of this final season? Make sure you know exactly where to watch Insecure season 5 online with our guide below.

How to watch Insecure season 5 online for free in Canada

Image Those in Canada can watch Insecure season 5 at the same time as the US with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will arrive from Sunday, October 24, with a new episode dropping weekly on the streaming platform. You’ll need to opt for the Movies + HBO subscription to stream this final series, which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) a month. But first you can enjoy Crave's 7-day free trial, available to new subscribers. On top of Crave Originals, hit TV shows, classic HBO content and blockbuster films, this membership provides access to the latest HBO Max titles and Hollywood movies concurrent with their US release, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion. Plus, you can revisit all six seasons of Gossip Girl circa 2007 for a little nostalgic comfort-viewing.

How to watch Insecure season 5 online in the UK

Image Insecure season 5 starts in the UK on Tuesday, October 26 on Sky Comedy at 2am BST and the more convenient time of 9pm BST later that evening. That means you'll be able to watch it on Sky Go, too. And, for those who aren't already subscribed to Sky, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Insecure season 5 online for FREE in Australia

Image New episodes of Insecure season 5 will arrive at pretty much the same time Down Under that they air in the US. In this case, that means dropping on streaming service Binge every Monday from October 25. From only AU$10 a month, it’s a highly affordable VOD service, and new members are entitled to a generous 14-day free trial, meaning that you won’t pay a thing until the trial period ends. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Insecure. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and all 6 seasons of the 2007-2012 run of Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

