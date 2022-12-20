Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster might have spoiled its biggest surprises

Audio player loading…

Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follow.

A new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released by Sony Pictures – and it might have spoiled the appearances of some pretty popular Spider-People.

Dropping a week after Across the Spider-Verse's first proper trailer arrived on December 13 – which teased plenty of Spider-People itself – the one sheet unsurprisingly places protagonist Miles Morales front and center.

Interestingly, Miles is hanging upside down, which seems to thematically tease he'll be in direct opposition with his fellow webheads in Sony's animated sequel. The poster also includes a number of webslingers who debuted in Across the Spider-Verse's first trailer, including Jessica Drew and the Bombastic Bag Man. Additionally, it also contains characters who we already knew would feature, such as Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, Peter B. Parker, and Spider-Gwen.

More significant than all of that, though, is the reveal of popular wallcrawlers who didn't appear in the first trailer for one of the biggest new movies of 2023. Before you check the poster out and potentially spoil things for yourself, this is your final warning: potential cast spoilers for Across the Spider-Verse are incoming. Turn back now if you don't want to know who might show up.

Still with us? Great. First, here's the official poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

The official Across the Spider-Verse poster contains some tasty secrets. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

So, who are the popular Spider-People who have been revealed to be appearing in Across the Spider-Verse?

First up are Spider-Man India and Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider. Neither character was visible in Across the Spider-Verse's first trailer and, unless you've been keeping up with every aspect of the film's development, you wouldn't know they'd be showing up, either.

Spider-Man India's appearance was expected by some fans – after all, in the movie's first teaser, which arrived in December 2021, Miles Morales was seen falling through Mumbatten, a major city on Earth-50101, which Spider-Man India hails from. However, unless you'd been scouring the internet – ahem, the web – for Across the Spider-Verse toy leaks, you wouldn't have expected Ben Reilly to appear. Clearly, with this duo placed at the forefront of this poster, fans suspect they'll have integral roles to play in Miles' next big screen adventure.

That's not all, though. The one sheet puts Spider-Byte – aka Earth-22191's tech-powered heroine – in an intriguing position. She can be seen standing next to Spider-Punk and right behind Spider-Gwen. With this duo also playing big roles in Across the Spider-Verse, we suspect Spider-Byte will, too. Could her story be repurposed in a way that shows her helping Spider-Man 2099 to fashion those interdimensional wristbands that allow Spider-People to traverse the Spider-Verse?

A larger version of the new Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse poster reveals even more Spider people! 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/7g8wbWKbj3December 20, 2022 See more

Oh, you want more? We'll give you more. An international poster, which you can see above, shows other popular Spider-People who could have more than just a cameo role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On the left, you can see Spinneret (Earth-18119's superpowered Mary Jane Watson) and Spider-Carnage, the latter of which was last seen in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Look to the right and you'll be able to spot another fan-favorite animated character in Spectacular Spider-Man, Josh Keaton's Peter Parker from The CW/Disney XD animated show that ran for two seasons between March 2008 and November 2009.

If you weren't excited about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you should be now. Thankfully, the countdown is well and truly on for the movie's arrival, too, with Across the Spider-Verse launching in theaters on June 2, 2023.

