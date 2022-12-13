Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a wild who's who of Spider-People

Audio player loading…

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's official trailer has debuted online – and, as a huge webhead, I couldn't be more excited for its arrival next year.

Why? Because of the sheer amount of Spider-People who make their debuts in Sony's animated sequel. Honestly, I could sit here and list every one of them, but I'd be here all day. And, truthfully, it's best if you just see them all for yourself.

Without further ado, then, check out the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below:

This isn't the first time Spidey fans have been treated to a multiverse-spanning film with a bunch of Spider-People at its core. Across the Spider-Verse's predecessor – 2018's award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – did it first. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home – Spider-Man's third solo MCU flick – contained plenty of fan service, with the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn, and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock all featuring to crowd-pleasing effect.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, though, looks like it'll one-up those films (and Marvel's many multiversal projects) when it arrives in theaters next year.

Not only will we see returning fan favorites, such as Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker and, of course, Miles Morales, but Across the Spider-Verse will come jam packed with many, many, many other webheads. Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, Spider Cop, and Insomniac's PlayStation take on Spider-Man are just five of the new wallcrawler-inspired heroes in the movie's latest trailer. Diehard Spidey fans will have a field day recognizing the others.

So, what's Across the Spider-Verse about? In a press release, Sony explained all – or, rather, what it can tease about the film pre-release: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

"But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

It sounds like we might actually get a variation on Marvel's Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon comic series, then, which featured multiple factions of Spider-People throughout their runs. Based on the sheer number of Spider-based heroes and villains we'll see in Across the Spider-Verse, we'd be amazed if that's not the case.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's latest trailer comes nearly a year after its first teaser was shown at Brazil Comic-Con 2021. You can read our trailer breakdown article for more details on what was shown.

Meanwhile, the movie stars Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099), Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk), Jake Johnson (Spider-Man/Peter B. Parker), Issa Rae (Spider-Woman), and Jason Schwartzman (The Spot/Jonathan Ohnn) among many others. The Spot will be the primary villain for Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel – 2024's Beyond the Spider-Verse – and you can read more about this menacing supervillain in this semi-explainer.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been written by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and David Callaham. Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos are on joint directorial duties. Finally, Lord, Miller, Christina Steinberg, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad executively produced the superhero movie, which is due out in theaters on June 2, 2023.

For more Spider-Man content, find out how to watch the Spider-Man films in order or read our Spider-Man movies ranked piece. Alternatively, check out Sony and Amazon's recent team up for Spider-Man-based TV shows, or rumors surrounding Spider-Man 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.