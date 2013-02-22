Microsoft and Nikon ink licensing deal for Android-based cameras

Despite the market being flooded with more and more Android devices every single day, there have been few Android cameras in the mix.

Samsung's Galaxy Camera notwithstanding, few other companies have ventured into the photography arena.

Nikon dabbled a bit with its Coolpix S800C, but a new agreement with Microsoft may indicate the manufacturer is about take the next step in Android cameras.

Now, thanks to the patent licensing deal between the two companies, Nikon can move ahead with new Android cameras without fear of repercussions from Microsoft.

Patent pocket change

Microsoft holds several key patents in the Android operating system, and has done a rather thorough job of making sure it gets its fair shake when a company uses the OS.

Though details of the deal between Nikon and Microsoft have been kept secret, we do know Nikon will pay royalties out for its use of Android, probably dating back to the S800C, as well as in the future.

Nikon to this point hasn't detailed any plans for a new Android-powered camera, but perhaps after the ink dries on this deal, the company will have more to share on the matter.

TechRadar reached out to Nikon and Microsoft for more details, and will update this story if either company has more to share.

Via UberGizmo