BBC Global iPlayer app comes to Canada

BBC continues to push the iPlayer to pastures new

British ex-pats in maple leaf country rejoice! BBC Worldwide has continued the global roll-out of the iPlayer by making it available to iPad users in Canada.

The monthly subscription service for Apple's tablet brings a host of new and classic programming for a monthly fee of $8.99 (CAD).

The app, which was pushed out to Europe in July this year, allows viewers to watch shows like Top Gear, Dr Who and EastEnders over Wi-Fi and 3G and download content to watch offline.

The service differs from the UK offering, which brings you virtually everything shown on TV and Radio, acting more like a best of the Beeb with next content added into the mix.

Next stop America?

With Europeans, Canadians and Aussies all covered for their weekly fix of Panorama, next in-line for the roll-out is likely to be the United States.

The Global iPlayer roll-out is part of a 12-month trial of the service as BBC looks to monetise its prized content on foreign soil.

Auntie has decided to exclusively offer the service through an Apple iPad app, rather than offer the traditional desktop client, in the various territories.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter