Snapping deal: Canon EOS R6 for just over AU$3,500 in this Black Friday offer

It was announced a few months ago, but the ongoing pandemic put a spanner in the works when it came to stock going on shelves on time. However, the Canon EOS R6 is finally in stock at most Aussie retailers, and some of them are already offering a little discount.

It's admittedly not much – about 16% off the actual RRP of AU$4,499 – yet it's the first time the new EOS R6 has seen a price cut of any amount. Both Amazon Australia and Camera House are now offering the body alone for under AU$3,800 and that makes this one of the best deals on this camera for Black Friday.

However, when you purchase from Camera House, you become eligible for AU$350 cashback from Canon itself, and that brings the final price down to AU$3,589.

Star deal Canon EOS R6 (body) | AU$4,499 AU$3,589.15 at Camera House This is the best offer you're going to get on the EOS R6 right now, but you will need to buy it for AU$3,739 first, then redeem the cashback offer from the manufacturer. And that makes this a seriously good deal on a camera that's got some serious stamina and prowess.View Deal

Canon EOS R6 (body) | AU$4,499 AU$3,760 on Amazon In case Camera House runs out of Canon EOS R6 stock, you can still save 16% when shopping on Amazon. The listed price is already lower than the RRP, then add the 10% discount Amazon is offering and you can snap this amazing full-framer up for under AU$3,800.View Deal

The Canon EOS R6 is our #2 pick for the best mirrorless camera you can buy right now. It might be low on resolution for a camera in this price range, but it sure makes up for it all in speed.

For a camera meant for enthusiasts, it's can keep up with pro-level DSLRs meant for sports photographers and photo journalists, both in terms of burst speed and its autofocus prowess.

It won't offer you the EOS R5's 8K video, but it sure will spew out some excellent 4K footage that's sharp as tack. So don't miss out on this opportunity.

Read our in-depth review of the Canon EOS R6 to find out more about the camera.