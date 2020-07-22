Samsung 'Life Unstoppable' digital event to show phones, wearables, TVs and more

While all the buzz may be on Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event on August 5, the South Korean electronics giant is set to follow it up with another event in September.

Samsung will host its own 'Life Unstoppable' digital event on September 2 showcasing its latest wearable, TV, audio and wider phone range wares, in what's seemingly a replacement for its usual IFA presentation in Berlin – Europe's largest consumer electronics show that has been rocked by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The 'immersive virtual experience' will last 45 minutes and "take guests through an interactive virtual world, unveiling new products, and demonstrating how the 2020 line-up provides entertainment, creativity, and efficiency for today’s digitally connected lifestyles," Samsung said in a press release.

"The latest innovations within Samsung's integrated ecosystem will offer solutions to consumer needs -- from maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences, to efficiency with smart digital appliances, and enabling creativity for work and play, both at home and on-the-go," it continues.

Despite being a webstream, however, access will still be limited to members of the media and technology trade.

New line-ups set to be unveiled

Samsung is a regular exhibitor at the IFA tech show since 1991. But the pandemic has put paid to its plans this year.

Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said: “At Samsung, we continue to bring game-changing innovation to our customers and our society. We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.”

The latest online event also follows Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is scheduled to unveil five new mobile products on August 5.

Samsung has not confirmed which products will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked, which also will be an online event, but industry insiders expect the company will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.