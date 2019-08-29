Resident Evil's next chapter is Project Resistance - and its not a remake

It looks like a new Resident Evil game is on the way, called Project Resistance, and this time it isn't a remake.

Capcom has launched a teaser website for Project Resistance, which states that the game will be officially announced with a teaser trailer on September 9 at 4pm BST / 8am PT / 11am ET or September 10 at 1am.

Earlier this year, Capcom released the critically-acclaimed Resident Evil 2 Remake, but a brand new Resident Evil game is definitely a welcome surprise.

What do we know so far?

(Image credit: Capcom)

We don't know anything about Project Resistance in terms of story, features or characters, but we do know the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam).

In addition, Project Resistance will be playable for the first time at Tokyo Game Show in September – suggesting its further along in development than we might imagine. Capcom will also be displaying the game on stage at the show during set times.

Thinking about checking out Project Resistance at Tokyo Game Show? Here's the stage schedule:

September 12 from 12:30 to 13:10 JST

September 13 from 12:00 to 12:40 JST

September 14 from 11:50 to 12:30 JST

September 15 from 15:30 to 16:30 JST

If you want to actually play Project Resistance at Tokyo Game Show, then you'll have to register in advance. However this opportunity is only available for residents of Japan.