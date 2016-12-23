Rent any movie on the Google Play Store right now for only $0.99 or 99p

Did you miss out on Suicide Squad, Jason Bourne or Star Trek: Beyond this summer? You can rent each - or any other film in the Google Play Store - for only $0.99 in the US or 99p in the UK.

The Google Play Store is allowing you to rent any movie in its library for that great cut price, and it even includes the latest releases.

Your discount will count until January 23, so you can either stream Elf for Christmas or save it to watch Hunt For The Wilderpeople on New Years Day.

Even the biggest of 2016

It will only work for one rental though, so be sure to choose what film you decide to watch carefully.

If you can't decide, you can watch two by using Amazon's cut price deal on certain movies over the Christmas break.

This is just for those in the US, but it includes over 49,000 movies such as recent hits like The Secret Life of Pets or Bad Moms.

In the UK there is a more restricted deal with only 12 movies on offer. You’ll be able to stream London Has Fallen, Money Monster or Batman: The Killing Joke in the offer.