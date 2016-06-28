ROAM-e drone takes selfie cams to new heights in new video

Forget selfie sticks – The IOT Group (ASX:IOT) has officially revealed footage of its upcoming ROAM-e selfie drone in action today.

Able to reach heights of up to 25 metres, the ROAM-e uses facial recognition technology to follow its user around at a distance of approximately three metres, either taking 360 panoramic shots or capturing video of them in 1080p.

The ROAM-e also has live streaming functionality, for those times when you want everyone to see you engaging in extremely cool activities (unboxing videos don't count).

You better do it quick, though – the ROAM-e has a flight time of around 20 minutes, and will need two hours to charge back up again.

Due to go into production in August and expected to ship out before Christmas, Australians can order the ROAM-e from its local website for AU$499, while the rest of the world can order from its international online store for US$399 (£300). Check out the video below.