Google working on Android SDK upgrade

Google has announced it is upgrading the software development kit (SDK) for its forthcoming Android mobile operating system.
The Linux-based software platform will be ‘significantly upgraded’, according to a blog post by Quang Nguyen, developer advocate for Android.
No specific mentions of what the new and improved upgrade will entail were given, but both the programming interface and the user interface are to get make-overs.
The upgrade news pushes back the deadline for the Android Developers Challenge until 14 April, Google said.
"We're looking forward to seeing some great apps, especially after we've had a chance to incorporate some [developer] feedback into the Android platform," Nguyen wrote.