Notre Dame vs Clemson live stream: how to watch 2020 ACC Championship game anywhere

Remember when the ACC was considered a poorly paid understudy of bigger college football conferences like the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-10? No, we can't really recall that either. This year, the ACC boasts arguably the two best NCAA football teams in the country - and they're set to clash again today in a rematch of what's easily been the game of the season so far. Read on as we explain how to get a Notre Dame vs Clemson live stream and watch college football's 2020 ACC Championship game online wherever you are right now.

Notre Dame vs Clemson live stream Notre Dame vs Clemson kicks off today (Saturday, December 19) at 4pm ET / 1pm PT in the US, which is 9pm GMT in the UK. Full TV and college football live stream details are below - and you can watch from anywhere with the help of a good VPN.

Everything's on the line at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC this Saturday as no. 2 ranked Notre Dame look to protect their undefeated 10-0 record and seal a spot in the NCAA college football playoffs - an honor that's limited to just four teams.

Clemson enters the 2020 ACC Championship game ranked no. 3 in the nation by most accounts and have just one loss to their name this season - that being the 47-40 double OT thriller that went the way of the Fighting Irish back in November.

That game's going to be hard to beat. But today's Notre Dame vs Clemson encounter promises to be every bit as spectacular, not least because college football's brightest star - Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence - is back under center for the Tigers tonight. Next year's presumptive No.1 NFL draft pick had to watch from the sidelines for the first encounter between the two schools, having tested positive for Covid-19.

With one of these two teams destined for college football's final four, this is arguably the biggest game in ACC history. Follow our guide below for full details of how to watch a Notre Dame vs Clemson live stream and catch all the action from the 2020 ACC Championship game online today.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream college football live from anywhere

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson FREE: live stream 2020 ACC Championship Game in the US

Today's Notre Dame vs Clemson ACC Championship game is being shown exclusively on ABC in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the ABC website. For cord-cutters, ABC is also available through select over-the-top streaming services - and we recommend fuboTV as the best option for college football fans. It's a complete cable replacement service, is one of the few OTT platforms to offer national channels like ABC, and is fairly priced with an entry-level package costing $59.99 a month. Best of all, you can take advantage of a FREE 2-week fuboTV trial, effectively meaning you watch Notre Dame vs Clemson online for free this weekend! And don't forget, you can take your college football streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson: live stream 2020 ACC Championship game in Canada

Canadian college football fans are in luck today, as cable broadcaster TSN is showing the big Notre Dame vs Clemson game from 4pm ET / 1pm PT. TSN3 is the channel you need to watch the ACC Championship game on TV, but the network also offers a streaming-only option in the form of its TSN Direct service. This costs just $7.99 a day (before tax) if all you want to do is get a Notre Dame vs Clemson live stream right now - or you can save a fair chunk of change by going for the $19.99 monthly plan. And remember, anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.

Select college football games are broadcast by BT Sport in the UK and Notre Dame vs Clemson is understandably one of the chosen ones this weekend. You can watch the ACC Championship 2020 game from 9pm GMT on Saturday, December 19 on BT Sport ESPN. BT TV customers can add BT Sport to their service for just £10 extra a month and most Saturdays, you'll get a handful of the biggest NCAA college football games to choose from. If you don't want the commitment of a full BT TV contract, there's now also the option of the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 and lets you stream all the same channels you can watch on TV. Want to catch the college football action in the UK just like you would at home? Or tune back into your UK streaming service from abroad? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a compatible IP address so you can live stream as usual

For those Down Under, select college football coverage is available through Foxtel, which offers ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so you can stream the action on your laptop or other mobile device (logging in with your Foxtel ID). Notre Dame vs Clemson and the 2020 ACC Championship game is firmly on the menu this weekend, so Tigers and Fighting Irish fans are in luck. Better still, if you don't have ESPN through a Foxtel pay TV package, you can still stream the big game online via Kayo Sports . It's the official over-the-top provider for Foxtel and offers extensive streaming-only coverage of all the Aussie network giant's sports channels, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports. Plans start at just AUD$25 a month and the best bit is you can try a FREE 14-day Kayo trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two, you might not even end up paying a penny. Notre Dame vs Clemson kick-off is set for 8am AEDT on Sunday, December 20 - and Aussies abroad can watch just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN.