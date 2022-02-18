Netflix adds Euphoria and White Lotus star to You season 4

Audio player loading…

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has joined the cast of You season 4 on Netflix.

Gage, who played a key role in the first season of Euphoria as Tyler, will take on the role of Adam, a potential nemesis to series lead Joe Goldberg in You’s fourth season.

Deadline reports that the new character is the youngest son of a wealthy business tycoon who is famous for failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family.

A more comprehensive description of Adam, as provided by Netflix (via Deadline), reads as follows: “An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, [he] is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.

“Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…”

Lukas Gage starred as Tyler in Euphoria's first season (Image credit: HBO)

By the sounds of it, then, Adam is a lot like several other characters in the hit Netflix show . No release date has been set as yet for You season 4, though given how recently season 3 dropped on the streamer (October 2021), we anticipate a late 2022 arrival at the earliest.

A psychological thriller series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You follows the exploits of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming but obsessive serial killer who goes to extreme measures to control women he becomes dangerously infatuated with.

Without wishing to give away spoilers, season 4 of the Netflix show will take proceedings to Paris for the first time. Speaking of how the switch-up might affect the behaviour of You’s lead character, showrunner Sera Gamble told EW : “I think Joe is great when he's in an environment that's not natural to him, that's foreign to him. So literally foreign could be very cool.”

Perhaps, then, we’ll see a different (and slightly less murderous) side to Joe in future episodes? In any case, Lukas Gage’s Adam will surely add yet more drama to You’s inevitably tumultuous fourth season.