Netflix adds Euphoria and White Lotus star to You season 4

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has joined the cast of You season 4 on Netflix.

Gage, who played a key role in the first season of Euphoria as Tyler, will take on the role of Adam, a potential nemesis to series lead Joe Goldberg in You’s fourth season.

Deadline reports that the new character is the youngest son of a wealthy business tycoon who is famous for failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. 

A more comprehensive description of Adam, as provided by Netflix (via Deadline), reads as follows: “An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, [he] is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.

“Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…”

Lukas Gage in Euphoria season 1

Lukas Gage starred as Tyler in Euphoria's first season (Image credit: HBO)

By the sounds of it, then, Adam is a lot like several other characters in the hit Netflix show. No release date has been set as yet for You season 4, though given how recently season 3 dropped on the streamer (October 2021), we anticipate a late 2022 arrival at the earliest. 

A psychological thriller series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You follows the exploits of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming but obsessive serial killer who goes to extreme measures to control women he becomes dangerously infatuated with. 

Without wishing to give away spoilers, season 4 of the Netflix show will take proceedings to Paris for the first time. Speaking of how the switch-up might affect the behaviour of You’s lead character, showrunner Sera Gamble told EW: “I think Joe is great when he's in an environment that's not natural to him, that's foreign to him. So literally foreign could be very cool.”

Perhaps, then, we’ll see a different (and slightly less murderous) side to Joe in future episodes? In any case, Lukas Gage’s Adam will surely add yet more drama to You’s inevitably tumultuous fourth season. 

Axel Metz

