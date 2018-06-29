Moss and more VR games are free right now for new Viveport subscribers

With the Vive Summer Sale 2018 still in full swing, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Pro owners can find plenty of discounted VR games until July 8.

But, HTC is also giving away some premier games to Vive owners for free—provided they buy into Viveport first.

Viveport , Vive’s Game Pass -like subscription service to a library of over 200 VR experiences, currently retails for $8.99 / £8.99 per month, or £19.99 / $19.99 for three months.

If you subscribe for three, six, or 12 months before July 8, you’ll still pay the regular subscription fee. However, you’ll also get a copy of Moss VR for free, one of our favorite VR games on any headset.

Previously a PlayStation VR exclusive, Moss has you controlling the brave little squeaker Quill through a series of puzzles and sword fights. Polyarc Games, a game dev comprised of former Bungie engineers, only ported Moss to Vive and Oculus Rift last month—which makes it especially tempting as a free perk.

Moss VR | Credit: Polyarc

As another incentive to sign up, HTC is also giving away Shooty Fruity to Viveport subscribers this weekend, a cartoonish shooter in which you defend your store from mutant fruits.

Plus, HTC will give another unnamed game away for free to subscribers next weekend. You can sign up for a 14-day trial to snag Shooty Fruity and the other mystery title for free, but this method won’t get you Moss, which usually retails for $29.99 / £29.99.

Current subscribers also have the option to get Moss. Simply purchase another pre-paid subscription bundle and then add it to the end of your current subscription window.

Moss: definitive edition?

In an interview with HTC, Danny Bulla, co-founder and design director at Polyarc, described how Moss for PC arguably improves upon the PlayStation VR exclusive.

“The ability to have two tracked controllers is more intuitive when it comes to reaching into the world and interacting with things from a mechanics standpoint,” Bulla said. “Intuitively players will reach in if their hands are free and that alone helps with the immersion.”

He also praised how the PC version gives players more control over customizing graphics and settings, in a way that apparently the Sony version could not offer.