More AMD Navi GPUs show up in a Linux driver

We recently heard a rumor that up to five AMD Navi graphics cards would come to market, via a leaked certification. Well, it looks like that may be true, if recent code spotted in a Linux driver update is any indication.

These potential GPUs were spotted by none other than famed PC hardware leaker TUM_APISAK, in a Linux update commit that has since been taken down. Luckily, there are screenshots, which hint at four new Navi GPUs, one of which is labeled as "NV_Unknown" – spooky.

The one we already know about is the NV_Navi 10 and 10 lite, which would be the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700. But, what could all of these other GPUs be?

Mystery GPUs

We could see a full lineup spring up out of Navi, with the NV_Navi 12 and NV_Navi 14 potentially being entry level to mid-range graphics cards, potentially competing with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650.

But, what's curious is the NV_Navi 21. We could see something like a Radeon RX 5800 series occupying the high end. But might AMD replace its existing AMD Radeon VII with a Navi GPU?

There isn't a lot of information we can really glean off of an update like this, but we doubt AMD is done with Navi. And, of course, we can't forget about that rumored Nvidia Super RTX lineup, either. We'll just have to wait and see what Team Red has add to its graphics card lineup.