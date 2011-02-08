Nokia N8 32GB (sort of) announced

The Nokia N8 32GB laughs in the face of the Nokia N8 16GB

Nokia has revealed that a 32GB version of its Nokia N8 smartphone is now available.

The original N8 comes with 16GB of on-board memory, but Nokia feels this might not be enough for people who want to store reams of HD movies and games.

The Finnish company hasn't exactly shouted the news from the rooftops, however, announcing the new handset in an email publicising the perfect apps for the 32GB handset.

Loved and loathed

The Symbian^3-running Nokia N8 was released last year to a mixed reaction. A recent price drop in the handset on Nokia's UK website suggests that sales may have been lower than the Finns were hoping for.

It's still a decent handset, however, and true aficionados will be keen on the increased memory.

Although Nokia told us the Nokia N8 32GB is available now, we haven't seen it pop up on any retail sites, and UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.