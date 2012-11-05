Super-cheap Google Nexus 7 possibility still alive

Maybe, maybe not, couldn't say for sure

A super-cheap Google Nexus 7 tablet hasn't been ruled out by the search giant, according to a new report.

When Google announced the new 32GB and 3G Nexus 7 models towards the end of October, rumours suggested another tablet would appear sporting an eye catching price tag of just $99 (around £60/AU$95).

However this keenly priced slate never appeared and Google did away with the 8GB Nexus 7 altogether moving the 16GB version into its vacant price bracket.

All is not lost

According to Digitimes, at least one analyst reckons an entry-level Nexus 7 is still on the cards, and it will have the greatest influence on the tablet market once it's released.

Digitimes has a questionable track record when it comes to these sort of things, so we're not counting our chickens just yet, nor have there been any clues from Google about a dirt cheap tablet.

The Google Nexus 7 proved popular thanks to its decent specs and low price point, but it's now got some stiff competition with the likes of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and iPad mini for company, so the bargain basement tablet may be what it needs to stay on top.

From Digitimes via AndroidAuthority