Acer confirms 10-inch Iconia A3, hopes 2013 is a 10 million tablets year

Acer may have only just announced its new 8-inch Iconia A1 Android tablet, but the Taiwanese manufacturer is far from finished introducing new devices to the market.

Along with an anticipated refresh of the Iconia B1, including 1GB RAM and a dual-core processor, Acer is also readying a new 10-inch Iconia A3 tablet.

According to Android Beat, Senior Vice President Scott Lin said the Iconia A3 is due out this summer, which is also when the new and improved Iconia B1 is slated to arrive.

With three tablets helping get Acer into the slate game, Lin stated the company was hoping to hit an ambitious 10 million devices sold by the end of 2013.

Acer in the hole

Those numbers may sound ambitious at first, but Lin believes Acer has a strong line-up that will be able to put up some incredible sales figures.

The Iconia B1 has already sold 1.5 million to date, and Lin fully expects the refresh to double that tally by year's end.

Coupled with the expectations the Iconia A1 can move 5 million units, and the upcoming Iconia A3 pushing 2 million tablets, you can almost believe Acer might just make its estimated quotas.

Of course, without any stats or specs to define the Iconia A3, it's tough to say whether it can hold its own against rival Android tablets like the Nexus 10 and Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

Acer has already priced its devices competitively, and could see some nice returns if the market responds well to the variety of options.

Even with such aggressive pricing, it will be a challenge to move 1 million tablets a month through the remainder of 2013.

Those sales numbers didn't include Acer's upcoming 8-inch Windows 8 tablet (the rumored W3), which although Lin didn't name, he did imply could be out around June.

