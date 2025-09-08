Acer debuts Chromebook Plus Spin 514 powered by MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910

Convertible Chromebook delivers AI features, dual display choices, durable design

Enterprise Plus edition adds business upgrade for security, management, and deployment

Acer introduced the Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025, its first Chromebook powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor with an integrated neural processing unit.

Highlights of the new convertible laptop include on-device AI features, multiple display options, and a durable design.

“We are excited to introduce our first Chromebook with the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor, unlocking a new level of AI-powered capabilities that streamline multitasking, content creation, and productivity on an Acer Chromebook,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc.

Enterprise Plus

The Spin 514 can be configured with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS storage. It has a 70Wh battery capable of up to 17 hours of use.

The 14-inch touchscreen comes in WQXGA+ 2880x1800 at 60Hz and 340 nits or WUXGA 1920x1200 at 120Hz and 300 nits.

Both options include Gorilla Glass, anti-fingerprint protection, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The MIL-STD 810H compliant chassis weighs 1.36kg and measures 15.5mm thick.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, and a headphone jack. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The webcam is available in 5MP or 1080p, and comes with a blue-glass lens, privacy shutter, and AI-assisted lighting and noise reduction.

Alongside the consumer edition, Acer also launched the Chromebook Enterprise Plus Spin 514.

This business laptop comes with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade that unlocks centralized device management, stronger security, and simplified deployment, allowing companies to manage fleets of Chromebooks, enforce IT policies, and provide employees with secure remote access.

The Enterprise Plus model offers the same hardware as the standard edition, including the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor with an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU.

The Chromebook Plus Spin 514 will be available in October starting at $699.99 in North America and €699 in EMEA.

The Chromebook Enterprise Plus Spin 514 will be available in October in EMEA starting at €879. No word on USA pricing.