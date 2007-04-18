IDF: Intel and MobiTV together on mobile TV

MobiTV looks set to come as standard on future Intel PCs and handhelds.

With the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) in Beijing still providing plenty of headline news stories like those Mobile Internet Devices (MID) we saw yesterday, there are lots of smaller announcements that are slipping through the cracks.

One of the most intriguing is the deal that Intel has signed with mobile-television provider MobiTV to make sure future Intel hardware comes ready to receive the firm's broadcasts on the go.

Future fruit

Although we haven't seen the fruits of the partnership yet, it's all but guaranteed that future MIDs, UMPCs and laptops will come with the service ready to roll. In the UK, that means being able to receive channels like CNN, ITN, and Channel 4.

The partnership is up against stiff competition from Slingbox , Joost and a host of smaller firms, but that Intel branding and marketing muscle suddenly make MobiTV the 800lb gorilla of mobile television.