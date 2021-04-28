Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition sounds great... if you have an expensive Nvidia GPU

Metro Exodus first launched in 2019 and was already a good looking game, pushing PC hardware of the time to its limit. Now, Metro Exodus is going to look even better thanks to the upcoming launch of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for PC.

Developer 4A Games has announced that Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will be available for PC on May 6. It's free for anyone who already bought the game on PC, though it's a standalone release, and not just added into the existing game.

Because of this, you'll need a ray-tracing capable GPU just to run it, so don't look to play it if you're still using older hardware. It's actually designed to run with the lighting handled by ray-tracing, so it's not an option you can disable.

These performance requirements are made more feasible thanks to Nvidia's DLSS 2.1 tech, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale the image without taxing your hardware too much.

Console players won't be left out

New computer parts are difficult to get ahold of right now, so if you just can't upgrade your PC to run it right now, or you're a console-only player, don't fret. Metro Exodus is also being enhanced for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This console update will be free for anyone who currently owns the game on PS4 or Xbox One. It'll feature similar improvements like ray-traced lighting, as well as console-specific features like low controller latency on Xbox and DualSense haptic feedback on PlayStation 5.

There's no release date for the console version yet but it's supposed to arrive at some point in 2021, so we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months.