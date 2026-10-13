Metro 2039 pre-orders, including that brilliant-looking Collector's Edition, are starting to appear in the wild right now!
The big news right away is that some UK retailers are live already! I expected action to commence at 4pm UK time, but Smyths Toys, The Game Collection, Game UK have aell gone live ahead of that time.
Thanks to UK retailers going live with pre-orders a bit earlier than I expected, we now know that there are three editions: the excellent Collector's Edition with a wearable Spartan helmet; a Deluxe Edition with a steelbook and art book; and a Standard Edition. If you pre-order any copy, you get a few in-game goodies as well as what each edition brings to the table. I've got more info on the specifics below.
Now we have one more reason to look forward to our next grim adventure in the Moscow metro tunnels; below you'll find the best links for the Collector's Edition and others ahead of time, and I'll update these as fast as I can.
Where to buy the Metro 2039 Collector's Edition - US
Amazon usually does well on such collector's editions, and that's where we'd start our search ahead of later today.
- Walmart:
🔆Check for PS5 stock🔆
🔆Check for Xbox Series X stock🔆
- Best Buy:
🏷️Check for PS5 stock🏷️
🏷️Check for Xbox Series X stock🏷️
- Target:
🎯Check for PS5 stock🎯
🎯Check for Xbox Series X stock🎯
- GameStop:
🎮PS5 - $299.99🎮
Where to buy the Metro 2039 Collector's Edition - UK
Smyths Toys is live ahead of time, and pre-orders are open for the Collector's Edition! Go go go!
- The Game Collection:
🎮PS5 - £259.95🎮
🎮Xbox Series X - £259.95🎮
🎮PC - £259.95🎮
- Game:
🕹️PS5 - £259.99🕹️
🕹️Xbox Series X - £259.99🕹️
- Amazon:
📦Check for PS5 stock📦
📦Check for Xbox Series X stock📦
- EE:
📱Check for PS5 stock📱
📱Check for Xbox Series X stock📱
- Currys:
©️Check for PS5 stock©️
©️Check for Xbox Series X stock©️
- Argos:
🟥Check for PS5 stock🟥
🟥Check for Xbox Series X|S stock🟥
- Very:
𝓥 Check for PS5 stock 𝓥
- 𝓥 Check for Xbox Series X stock 𝓥
- ShopTo:
🟡Check for PS5 stock🟡
🟡Check for Xbox Series X stock🟡
- John Lewis:
🛍️Check for PS5 stock🛍️
🛍️Check for Xbox Series X stock🛍️
- Hit:
💥Check for PS5 stock💥
💥Check for Xbox Series X stock💥
Where to buy Deluxe and Standard Editions - US
- GameStop:
🎮PS5 Deluxe Edition - $109.99🎮
🎮PS5 Standard Edition - $69.99🎮
🎮Xbox Series X Deluxe Edition - $109.99🎮
🎮Xbox Series X Standard Edition - $69.99🎮
- Amazon:
📦Check for PS5 stock📦
📦Check for Xbox Series X stock📦
- Walmart:
🔆Check for PS5 stock🔆
🔆Check for Xbox Series X stock🔆
- Best Buy:
🏷️Check for PS5 stock🏷️
🏷️Check for Xbox Series X stock🏷️
- Target:
🎯Check for PS5 stock🎯
🎯Check for Xbox Series X stock🎯
- PlayStation Store:
🅿️PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition - $99.99🅿️
🅿️PS5 Standard Edition - $69.99🅿️
- Xbox Store:
❎Xbox Series X|S Digital Deluxe Edition - $99.99❎
❎Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition - $69.99❎
Where to buy Deluxe and Standard Editions - UK
- Smyths Toys:
🧸PS5 Deluxe Edition - £89.99🧸
🧸PS5 Standard Edition - £59.99🧸
🧸Xbox Series X Deluxe Edition - £89.99🧸
🧸Xbox Series X Standard Edition - £59.99🧸
- The Game Collection:
🎮PS5 Deluxe Edition - £94.95🎮
🎮PS5 Standard Edition - £54.95🎮
🎮Xbox Series X Deluxe Edition - £94.95🎮
🎮Xbox Series X Standard Edition - £54.95🎮
- Game:
🕹️PS5 Deluxe Edition - £94.99🕹️
🕹️PS5 Standard Edition - £54.99🕹️
🕹️Xbox Series X Deluxe Edition - £94.99🕹️
🕹️Xbox Series X Standard Edition - £54.99🕹️
- Amazon:
📦Check for PS5 stock📦
📦Check for Xbox Series X stock📦
- EE:
📱Check for PS5 stock📱
📱Check for Xbox Series X stock📱
- Currys:
©️Check for PS5 stock©️
©️Check for Xbox Series X stock©️
- Argos:
🟥Check for PS5 stock🟥
🟥Check for Xbox Series X|S stock🟥
- Very:
𝓥 Check for PS5 stock 𝓥
- 𝓥 Check for Xbox Series X stock 𝓥
- ShopTo:
🟡Check for PS5 stock🟡
🟡Check for Xbox Series X stock🟡
- John Lewis:
🛍️Check for PS5 stock🛍️
🛍️Check for Xbox Series X stock🛍️
- Hit:
💥Check for PS5 stock💥
💥Check for Xbox Series X stock💥
- PlayStation Store:
🅿️PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition - £84.99🅿️
🅿️PS5 Standard Edition - £59.99🅿️
- Xbox Store:
❎Xbox Series X|S Digital Deluxe Edition - £84.99❎
❎Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition - £59.99❎
Should I pre-order Metro 2039?
We can safely (probably) approach this question for Metro 2039 in terms of the editions that will be available.
In short, if you're interested in the Collector's Edition for Metro 2039 with that super cool wearable helmet, then my advice is to absolutely pre-order. We already know that there'll be a limited number of these, so waiting around until launch to hopefully snag one is a fool's game. If you're a big fan and willing and able to place a Collector's Edition pre-order, then my advice is to definitely do that.
If you're interested in the other editions only, then the pressure probably isn't so high. Certainly not with the standard edition in terms of stock anyway; you'll be able to find this at launch naturally, but the pre-order bonuses might make it tempting.
Now, if you're keen on the Deluxe Edition that sits 'in between' the standard one and the Collector's, then I'd lean more toward placing a pre-order over not if you're interested. We often see these middle editions being super popular due to the fact that the Collector's might be too pricey for most (or sell out), but fans want something a bit more special than the standard edition, especially if they are big followers of the series.
As a result, it's slightly nuanced but, in brief: the bigger the edition, the more need for a pre-order, I reckon.
Metro 2039 pre-orders — what's in each edition?
Thanks to Smyths Toys in the UK going earlier than I expected, we now know what's in each edition of Metro 2039. First, if you pre-order any copy of the game, you get:
- The Metro 2039 Specialist Pack that includes three blueprints - three unique, swappable backpack upgrades
- An Equipment Specialist Pouch, Chemtech Specialist Pouch, and Munitions Specialist Pouch
If you want to go for the Collector's Edition, you'll get:
- A copy of the game
- A wearable replica Spartan helmet
- An exclusive steelbook
- A hardback art book
- Story expansion DLC
- A digital copy of the art book
- A digital copy of the soundtrack
But if you'd rather go for the Deluxe Edition, you'll bag the following:
- A copy of the game
- An exclusive steelbook
- A hardback art book
- Story expansion DLC
- A digital copy of the art book
- A digital copy of the soundtrack
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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