Metro 2039 pre-orders, including that brilliant-looking Collector's Edition, are starting to appear in the wild right now!

The big news right away is that some UK retailers are live already! I expected action to commence at 4pm UK time, but Smyths Toys, The Game Collection, Game UK have aell gone live ahead of that time.

Thanks to UK retailers going live with pre-orders a bit earlier than I expected, we now know that there are three editions: the excellent Collector's Edition with a wearable Spartan helmet; a Deluxe Edition with a steelbook and art book; and a Standard Edition. If you pre-order any copy, you get a few in-game goodies as well as what each edition brings to the table. I've got more info on the specifics below.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Now we have one more reason to look forward to our next grim adventure in the Moscow metro tunnels; below you'll find the best links for the Collector's Edition and others ahead of time, and I'll update these as fast as I can.

Where to buy the Metro 2039 Collector's Edition - US

Where to buy the Metro 2039 Collector's Edition - UK

Where to buy Deluxe and Standard Editions - US

Where to buy Deluxe and Standard Editions - UK

Should I pre-order Metro 2039?

We can safely (probably) approach this question for Metro 2039 in terms of the editions that will be available.

In short, if you're interested in the Collector's Edition for Metro 2039 with that super cool wearable helmet, then my advice is to absolutely pre-order. We already know that there'll be a limited number of these, so waiting around until launch to hopefully snag one is a fool's game. If you're a big fan and willing and able to place a Collector's Edition pre-order, then my advice is to definitely do that.

If you're interested in the other editions only, then the pressure probably isn't so high. Certainly not with the standard edition in terms of stock anyway; you'll be able to find this at launch naturally, but the pre-order bonuses might make it tempting.

Now, if you're keen on the Deluxe Edition that sits 'in between' the standard one and the Collector's, then I'd lean more toward placing a pre-order over not if you're interested. We often see these middle editions being super popular due to the fact that the Collector's might be too pricey for most (or sell out), but fans want something a bit more special than the standard edition, especially if they are big followers of the series.

As a result, it's slightly nuanced but, in brief: the bigger the edition, the more need for a pre-order, I reckon.

Metro 2039 pre-orders — what's in each edition?

Thanks to Smyths Toys in the UK going earlier than I expected, we now know what's in each edition of Metro 2039. First, if you pre-order any copy of the game, you get:

The Metro 2039 Specialist Pack that includes three blueprints - three unique, swappable backpack upgrades

An Equipment Specialist Pouch, Chemtech Specialist Pouch, and Munitions Specialist Pouch

If you want to go for the Collector's Edition, you'll get:

A copy of the game

A wearable replica Spartan helmet

An exclusive steelbook

A hardback art book

Story expansion DLC

A digital copy of the art book

A digital copy of the soundtrack

But if you'd rather go for the Deluxe Edition, you'll bag the following:

A copy of the game

An exclusive steelbook

A hardback art book

Story expansion DLC

A digital copy of the art book

A digital copy of the soundtrack