Live
MWC 2022 live blog: Day 3 begins bringing with it more news, reviews and analysis
Annual tech event MWC 2022 is ongoing
By Tom Bedford published
We've reached the penultimate day of Mobile World Congress 2022, an annual tech show dedicated to smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other similar gadgets.
The show takes place in Barcelona, and we've got reporters on the ground and also working from afar to bring you all the news, reviews, analyses and features - we've seen a busy few days so far but there's more to come.
We saw lots of product launches on the first day of the event, February 28, and in fact there were a few big press conferences on the day before too. Now we're nearing the end of the show, there's a lot less happening, but that means there's more time to take in the wider trends of the show.
As well as lots of consumer tech launches, MWC is big event for tech business and infrastructure, and our sister-site TechRadar Pro, which focuses on these areas, has their own MWC 2022 live blog here.
This live blog below is for all the big gadget news from the event, and before Day 3 really kicks off, we'll share all the key highlights below, for people who might not have followed along with our earlier blogging.
So what big launches are happening today?
- Nothing
No, we're not talking about the tech brand, we actually mean that no big launches are scheduled for today.
Why is that? Well, it's because brands like to front-load their announcements at MWC, which lets fans head over to their show floor stand during the week to test out the new gadgets.
That doesn't mean that nothing will happen today - instead, we'll have hands-on reviews, analyses, some leftover pieces of news and other feature articles. So stay tuned for that.
And now we're on Day 3, which is actually the fourth day of our coverage, but we counted the Sunday as Day 0 since MWC technically kicks off on the Monday. We're just brewing our morning coffees and waiting for another day of tech.
The third day of MWC 2022 was quite quiet compared to the previous day, but we got a few key pieces of coverage up:
- We examined Huawei's decision to stick around on the international stage
- We wrote this piece on how MWC feels emptier without LG, but why it's a good thing
- We covered a new TicWatch smartwatch with heart health monitoring features
- We looked at the three big things we've learnt about the OnePlus 10 Pro this week
- We covered two new chipsets which could super-power 5G phones
Day 2 of MWC 2022 was an incredibly busy one. We saw:
Realme
Xiaomi Pocophone
- Xiaomi launched two new budget phones under its Pocophone sub-brand
- You can read our entire Pocophone live blog here
Honor
Qualcomm
- Qualcomm unveiled a new sound platform for better-latency audio
- It also launched a new connectivity certification
- It also unveiled the world's first Wi-Fi 7 chip
- It also showed off 5G modules for laptops and PCs
OnePlus
- OnePlus launched the 10 Pro but confirmed a standard 10 isn't coming
- OnePlus confirmed it wasn't planning to start using ColorOS any more
- OnePlus announced it's working on foldable software, but not hardware yet
- Oppo told us that a future OnePlus phone will have 150W charging
Oppo
- Oppo unveiled a 150W fast charging solution and a new 5G hub (we didn't write about these as the former was covered in the Oppo news, so check that out for more information on this).
ZTE
Lenovo
- Lenovo launched a few new ThinkPad laptops
- You can check out our Lenovo ThinkPad x13s hands-on review here
The first day had a few launches:
- Huawei hosted its launch event which brought a new E-Ink tablet, a new budget tablet and its debut portable Bluetooth speaker, amongst other things.
- TCL launched five new budget Android phones
- Samsung launched two new laptops
- HMD Global unveiled three new low-cost mobiles
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.