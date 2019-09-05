Lenovo's new Yoga laptops pack in punchier hardware and brighter screens

IFA 2019 has come with plenty of new product announcements, and a Lenovo has a suite of new products that should delight fans of its laptops. The company is launching four new Yoga laptops, with three convertible models and one standard clamshell version. And, they all have a lot to offer.

The star of the show is the new Yoga C940, a traditional advancement to the revamped Yoga C930. The Yoga C940 has the usual 360-degree hinge to fold over backwards, but the speaker hinge has been improved. This again allows the speaker to face outward in different configurations of the laptop. Lenovo calls this the "Rotating Sound Bar," and offers Dolby Atmos audio through the speaker.

It will come in both a 14-inch and 15.6-inch size. The 14-inch model gets access to the latest 10th-Generation Intel Ice Lake processors and Intel UHD integrated graphics, while the 15.6-inch model has 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 options paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor.

Both units have the option of a 4K Ultra HD panel with a peak brightness of 500 nits, hitting the VESA Display HDR 400 certification. Full HD models will also be available. The larger, Full HD version still maintains 500 nits and Display HDR 400 certification, but the smaller one only achieves 400 nits and gets Dolby Vision support.

More flexible options

Lenovo is releasing two more convertible laptops as well. The company has a larger Yoga C740 (14- and 15.6-inch models) and a smaller Yoga C640 (13.3-inch) on the way. The Yoga C740 and C640 will both be powered by 10th-Gen Intel Comet Lake processors and use integrated graphics.

Both models also will only have Full HD displays. The C640 can have either a 300-nit or 400-nit touchscreen. The 14-inch Yoga C740 will have a 300-nit display with Dolby Vision, while the 15.6-inch model has two options that get Dolby Vision, but one is just 250 nits and the other is 500 nits with Display HDR 400 certification.

Lastly, there's the Yoga S740. The lone clamshell of the bunch doesn't fall short on short on features. The 14-inch model gets 10th-Gen Intel Comet Lake processors and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, while the 15.6-inch model gets 9th-Gen processors but Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Both models have a 4K Ultra HD display option with 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and Display HDR 500 certification. There will also be Full HD versions, and the larger one still hits all those same visual quality specs, but the 14-inch model only musters 400 nits of brightness.

Here are details on pricing and availability in North America:

Lenovo Yoga C940: available in October from $1,249 (about £1,040, AU$1,850)

Lenovo Yoga S740: available in October from $1,449 (about £1,200, AU$2,145)

Lenovo Yoga C740: available in October from $869 (about £720, AU$1,290)

Lenovo Yoga C640: available in October from $849 (about £700, AU$1,260)

IFA 2019 is Europe's biggest tech show. The TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new TVs, watches and other tech as they're announced.