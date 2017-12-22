Last-minute Australian Christmas gifts ideas

Well, you said you were gonna have it all done by now. You promised yourself you wouldn't leave your Christmas shopping till the last minute... in fact, you even said you'd have it all wrapped up a month ago, but here we are.

There's no chance you'll be getting anything delivered at this point, and heading into a store this weekend is going to be the opposite of a good time.

So why don't you check out some of the last-minute gift ideas we've rounded up below, none of which require you to shift from your couch or computer chair.

Last-minute Christmas gifts

Netflix subscriptions and gift cards: If someone you know is yet to sign up for the phenomenon of video streaming services, now’s as good a time as any to kickstart their binging as Netflix , Stan , and Foxtel Now all offer free 1-month subscriptions. But, in the likely instance that they’re already using Netflix, you can buy them a Netflix Gift Card for $20, $30, or $50 of value and keep their content streaming over the summer.

TechLife and APC magazine subscriptions: Got a loved one who enjoys tech? Gift them the ability to stay up to date with the latest tech news and reviews with a subscription to one of Australia's best-selling tech mags. Head to Magshop and you can pick up 12 issues of TechLife or APC for just $63 – that's a saving of 47% off the regular cover price! And with TechRadar's Australian team contributing to both mags, we can guarantee that they're great reads!

BitDefender 2018 security (from $50, save up to 37%): If you know someone who's looking to protect their devices from online threats and viruses, then BitDefender is likely going to have a security package to suit their needs. The Basic and Advanced packages protect up to 3 Windows PCs from online malware, ransomware and similar threats, while the Ultimate package completely protects up to 5 devices across Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android platforms. Check out the savings on BitDefender yearly subscriptions .

Spotify Premium subscription: Spotify offers the ability to gift subscriptions to your friends and family via ecards, allowing you to send 1-, 3-, 6-, or 12-months worth of Spotify Premium to your recipient on a certain date. If you're fine with foregoing the surprise and if your intended music-lover has yet to sign up for the Premium service, AND you sign them up before December 31, they can get 3 full months of Spotify Premium for only $0.99.

