Is Tidal down? Music streaming service seems to be back after global outages

[Update: Tidal seems to be back up and running, with users able to login to the app once more. We've reached out to Tidal to find out more about the outages and to confirm whether the service has been restored globally. In the meantime, you can read our original story below.]

Tidal appears to be suffering a widespread outage, as users around the world have found themselves unable to log in to the music streaming service.

Disgruntled music fans have taken to Twitter, claiming that, as well as being unable to login via the Tidal app, have been booted off the service mid-song and met with error messages.

Tidal seems to be having a login problem. @TIDALSupport ? pic.twitter.com/0uar3zP3nOFebruary 11, 2021

We were able to login to the webplayer on our laptop, but the reports suggest it's the mobile app which is currently experiencing issues. We're investigating the reports, and are contacting Tidal to find out more information.

What's new with Tidal?

Tidal recently announced its answer to Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect, allowing users to wirelessly cast music to their speakers via the app for the first time.

Tidal Connect is available to Premium and Hi-Fi subscribers, and you'll be able to find it by opening the 'Now Playing' screen while listening to a song, clicking the device selector in the bottom left of the screen, and choosing your compatible device.

The introduction of a casting feature for Hi-Res Audio could certainly make the world of complex Hi-Fi setups a little less daunting for the uninitiated, as well as luring away users from the world's most popular music streaming service, Spotify.