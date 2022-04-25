Tidal free trial: is there one, how long and how to get it

Tidal has set itself out from the crowd with high-quality audio, Dolby Atmos playlists, unique podcasts, and a host of other features aimed at those who love HiFi audio and great sound. Not sure if this is right for you? A Tidal free trial could help you decide.

Want to check out Tidal? Head to the site to grab a free trial

While you can cancel a Tidal subscription at any time, its nice to be able to test the goods before you fully commit. While we happily gave it 4.5 stars in our Tidal review, you could easily find Apple or Spotify is better suited to you.

Below we've outlined everything you need to know about the service's free trials, which Tidal plans you can have a trial on, and whether there is any other ways to try it out for free.

Is there a Tidal free trial available?

To put it simply, yes. You can sign up for a free trial before signing up for Tidal's full service. This is available on both the Tidal HiFi and Tidal HiFi Plus plans.

This is available in most regions and is available for a 30-day period. However, you do have to enter your card details when signing up for it, so just be sure to cancel before your month free is up to avoid being charged if you no longer wish to continue with Tidal thereafter.

You cannot sign up to the free trial if you've already set up a Tidal account, or have used your email for an account in the past.

Alternatively, customers in the US can sign up for a free plan. Like Spotify's free option, this does include adverts occasionally but otherwise you'll get access to Tidal's full library.

(Image credit: Tidal)

How do I claim a Tidal free trial?

Claiming Tidal's free trial is simple. Head on over to Tidal's website (or go through the app for Apple or Android). Once you get there, you'll be greeted by a 'start free trial' option.

When you click this, you'll be asked to sign up to the service. Here you'll have to add an email, or sign up using your Facebook, Apple or Twitter account.

After that, you'll have to enter your card details, but as we said above, you can cancel any payments before they come out at the end of the 30-day trial period if you don't want to continue.

How much does Tidal cost?

Tidal has two different plans available right now - Tidal HiFi and HiFi Plus. One is more affordable with less features, and the other comes with a lot more features but a higher price. You can read more about what is included with our Tidal plans guide.

Tidal's more affordable HiFi level will cost you £9.99/$9.99/AU$11.99. That is the exact same price that you will be paying if you sign up for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon or Deezer's more affordable plan.

If you want higher quality audio, you can upgrade to Tidal's HiFi Plus option instead. This sees your monthly subscription fee jump to £19.99/$19.99/AU$23.99.

Both plans can be discounted as students, families or in the US, as a first responder or member of the military.

(Image credit: Tidal)

Are there any other ways to get Tidal for free?

While the main way to get Tidal for free is with a free trial, there are other ways to get the service without paying out for it. This is mostly when Tidal is included as an add-on with another service.

Most commonly, this is through a cell phone plan. Sign up for a Sprint Unlimited Plus Plan and you can get Tidal included for free. Alternatively, T-Mobile customers can get themselves a 90-day free trial of the service.

Car owners with a Mercedes can connect with Mercedes Me and get a free 3-month subscription to Tidal.

Unfortunately, other countries don't get the same opportunities to get free Tidal with phone plans or other subscriptions. No phone carriers in the UK, Australia or any country outside of the US include it.