How to download the Tidal app onto your Android or iOS device

For anyone who considers themselves an audio aficionado, or just someone who likes to support musicians and what they do, Tidal is likely going to be the best streaming service out there. The company puts its emphasis on bringing high-quality audio, often matching the quality of the original recording. Along with that, there is also a focus on rewarding the artists you like by offering them more financial aid from your listens.

Want to check out Tidal? Head to the site to grab a free trial (opens in new tab)

But if Tidal is the streaming app you've most got your eyes on, how do you actually sign up for it? And even more importantly, how can you download the Tidal app on your Android or iOS devices?

Does Tidal have an app?

Yes, Tidal has an app that you are able to download. This is available on both Android and Apple devices.

This means that you can download the app directly to your smartphone or tablet. However, you do need to have an up-to-date version of the operating software.

For Android, this means anything from Android 7 onwards, and for Apple from iOS 14. Most recent devices made in the last few years will be able to support the Tidal app.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to download the Tidal app?

Actually downloading the app is easy, and the steps don't differ all too much based on the device you are using. The steps below are the same whether you are using an Android or Apple device, including tablets too.

While you are able to simply download the app and sign up for an account at the same time, it is cheaper to go through the Tidal website (opens in new tab) first to sign up. This can get you a lower price, guarantee a Tidal free trial, and, quite simply, it's just as easy to do.

Once signed up, head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Search 'Tidal' Hit download on the Tidal Music app Once downloaded, launch the app Enter your username and password Alternatively, set one up now Voila! You have downloaded the app and you are all ready to go

What features can I get with the Tidal app?

When you sign up for the Tidal app, you get access to a host of different features.

One of the most useful will be offline listening. This allows you to download songs, listening to them back without any internet or data. This is especially useful on flights or if you don't have much data on your mobile plan.

Tidal is best known for its quality of audio. With the Tidal app, you are able to access Master quality audio. Tidal claims that this is a level of quality that will match the original recording of a song. This is one of the highest audio levels available from a streaming app.

Depending on the Tidal price point you go for, you can choose between HiFi (CD quality) and HiFi Plus (master quality), with a breakdown in our Tidal HiFi vs HiFi Plus guide.

(Image credit: Tidal)

(opens in new tab)

Playing these higher levels of audio can often require a lot of data. Luckily, there is also a feature with Tidal that allows you to automatically change the level of audio for when you're on data or Wi-Fi.

The Tidal app also lets you watch a host of videos and documentaries exclusive to Tidal users. These include music videos, behind the music documentaries and plenty more.

What other devices is the Tidal app available on?

While computers, tablets and smartphones are the obvious platforms to use Tidal with, the app can be used on a huge range of devices. These include: