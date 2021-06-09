iPhone SE is half price in Optus' EOFY sale

Now that we're well and truly into the EOFY sales period, every retailer worth its salt is offering something worth a look-in, and the major Aussie telcos are no exception.

Not to be outdone by Telstra with its own EOFY deals, Optus is offering up a number of popular mid-range handsets with huge discounts when you buy them alongside a 24- or 36-month plan, bringing their already low prices down even further if you sign up before June 30.

This means that you can score the capable and compact iPhone SE (64GB) for half price at just AU$338.40, or the 48MP quad-camera-toting Samsung Galaxy A21s (128GB) for a piddly AU$36, a massive 90% discount on its retail price.

Below, we've rounded up our favourite deals from the Optus EOFY sale and paired them with the best value plans on offer, but feel free to click through and adjust to taste.

iPhone SE 64GB | 20GB data | 24-month plan | AU$59.10p/m The iPhone SE (2020) is essentially a crossover between the smarts of the iPhone 11 series (thanks to the A13 Bionic chipset) and the form factor and compact simplicity of the iPhone 8. If you're looking into Apple's incredibly affordable handset, then you'll likely want to pair it with an affordable plan, and this plan from Optus is a powerhouse of value. For most users, 20GB of data will be plenty to get them through the month, but the 80GB option is AU$69.10 monthly if you need the boost. Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,418.40View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB | 20GB data | 24-month plan AU$46.50p/m The Galaxy S21s from Samsung packs in a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front, and an awesome 48MP quad camera array on the rear. While it's a mid-range handset and already rather affordable to begin with, paying just AU$36 for a phone is silly amounts of cheap. As above with the iPhone SE, it only costs an extra AU$10 monthly to upgrade the data from 20GB to 80GB. Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,116View Deal