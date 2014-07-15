You can now use whatever name you want on Google+

Be whomever you want to be on Google+

What's in a name? Now on Google+, whatever you want it to be.

The Google social site has lifted all restrictions on the name you go by, bringing full anonymity to users who want it.

When Google+ launched three years ago, it had a strict actual-name policy in place, one that "helped create a community of real people."

It has since loosened its requirements, letting folks bring over their YouTube usernames and letting +Page owners use whatever name they wanted, but today's move is the final banishment of all naming rules.

Google+ apologized for its names policy being unclear and noted it hopes the change makes the Plus community more welcoming and inclusive. For instructions on how to change your Google+ name on various platforms, head here.