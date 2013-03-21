Schmidt talks Google Reader, doesn't really explain anything

Certain neighbourhoods of the internet are still pretty cut up about Google's decision to nix Google Reader but it doesn't look like the company is going to change its mind, petition or no petition.

Speaking in conversation with Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger, Google chairman Eric Schmidt was staunch in his position on the whole thing.

"I loved it," he said of Reader. A cutting use of the past tense, given that Reader is sticking around until July 1 at least.

He added that the company ruthlessly jettisoned the RSS reader with "heavy heart" but that the company's "priorities" dictated it go.

So there that is. But don't worry, we've tracked down five excellent Google Reader alternatives for you - we're just nice like that.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.