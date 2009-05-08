Hulu.com set for imminent UK launch?

Hulu.com, the successful and rather brilliant US VoD service, could be coming to the UK and soon.

The service has bought up a load of UK content from the Digital Rights Group, so the site will soon play host to full episodes of comedies including Green Wing, Peep Show and the 'not very funny Martin Clunes' snooze-fest'

Doc Martin

.

Hulu has also stuck a deal with Endemol, the owner of Big Brother.

Laying the groundwork

Although no time has been given about Hulu going global, its Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition Andy Forssell has revealed to the FT that "we're having discussions in the top six to eight markets…we're laying the groundwork."

Interestingly, Forssell also mentioned Hulu is speaking to ITV and the BBC about carrying their content.

Disney recently bought into Hulu, and is now a major shareholder in the company, alongside Fox, News Corporation and Providence Equity Partners.

There's no doubt that the Mouse House would want to see revenue from the website come quickly, and making Hulu.com a global brand is definitely the way to do it.

Come on Hulu, come to the UK. There's a 'Project Kangaroo' shaped hole just waiting to be filled!

Via Financial Times and AfterDawn