BBC Earth channel debuts on YouTube

BBC Earth on YouTube - it's a bit of an animal

BBC Earth, BBC Worldwide's natural history channel has announced it now has its own dedicated space on YouTube.

While the UK isn't privy to BBC Earth, it is the broadcaster's all-encompassing brand for its nature content, including hugely successful shows like Planet Earth.

Animal magic

Initially, there will be 50 clips to watch, with videos from Life Of Mammals, Blue Planet and basically a whole lot of David Attenborough relaying his encyclopaedic knowledge about every animal and insect in the world.

New clips will apparently be added to the channel every week.

Neil Nightingale, Head of BBC's Natural History Unit, says about the channel launch: "I'm delighted that the BBC Earth channel on You Tube will now allow people all round the world to enjoy some of the very best of the great content from the BBC Natural History Unit online."

To view the channel, just point your browser to www.youtube.com/bbcearth.