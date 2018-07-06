Intel Cascade Lake-X release date, news and rumors

In 2017, Intel reacted to the threat of Threadripper by pumping out high core count (HCC) Skylake-X processors in the consumer space. And, while processors like the Core i9-7980XE outperformed the highest-end Ryzen Threadripper 1950X , they were also much more expensive, leading more enthusiast consumers to go with AMD’s high-end desktop (HEDT) solution .

While Threadripper 2nd Generation is all but a foregone conclusion, Intel has been relatively quiet about its next generation (HEDT) processors. However, we’re expecting Cascade Lake-X will succeed the Skylake-X family of high-end desktop processors by the end of the year.

Unlike last year, where Intel announced and then released Skylake-X processors at Computex 2017 , all we saw at Computex 2018 was a vague 28-core processor. While Intel has since clarified that this 28-core behemoth was running on a 14nm architecture and can overclock to 5GHz, it didn’t clarify which architecture it was based upon.

However, shortly after its mini debut, multiple sites labeled the 28-core CPU as a Cascade Lake-X processor that utilized the a LGA3647 socket typically reserved for Xeon chips. This leads us to believe it could either be a preview of what’s to come – even if it’s just a overclocked server-grade chip redesigned for the consumer market – for Cascade Lake-X.

Still, we don’t have a lot of official information about Cascade Lake-X, so its existence right now is all purely based on rumors and speculation. Make sure you keep this page bookmarked, though, as we’ll keep it updated with any new information that comes our way.

The release schedule for Cascade Lake-X is kind of a mess. Now, while we know that the unbelievable 28-core processor Intel showed off at Computex 2018 is supposedly releasing in Q4 2018.

According to a report from ExtremeTech , Intel’s roadmap shows the Cascade Lake-X HEDT processors debuting next year. This would make sense, as it would coincide with the rumored release of Cannon Lake next year – even though Cascade Lake-X was presented to be based on a 14nm++ architecture, rather than Cannon Lake’s 10nm die size.

Intel Cascade Lake-X price

This is where things might get uncomfortable, so brace yourself. Intel doesn’t exactly have a history of releasing HCC and HEDT processors for what we would call ‘reasonable’ prices. So, we expect the pricing of Cascade Lake-X to fall in line with, or exceed Skylake-X’s pricing.

We’ve taken the liberty of listing the pricing of Skylake-X processors below.

Intel Core i7-7800X: $383 (£329, AU$519)

$383 (£329, AU$519) Intel Core i7-7820X: $589 (£509, AU$799)

$589 (£509, AU$799) Intel Core i9-7900X: $989 (£819, AU$1,309)

$989 (£819, AU$1,309) Intel Core i9-7920X: $1,189 (£990, AU$1,589)

$1,189 (£990, AU$1,589) Intel Core i9-7940X: $1,387 (£1,099, AU$1,899)

$1,387 (£1,099, AU$1,899) Intel Core i9-7960X: $1,684 (£1,399, AU$2,279)

$1,684 (£1,399, AU$2,279) Intel Core i9-7980XE: $1,979 (£1,649, AU$2,729)

Intel Cascade Lake-X specs

Assuming for a second that the 28-core CPU showed off at Computex is indicative of what we can expect from Cascade Lake-X, things are about to get bananas.

Skylake-X was able to offer significantly higher core counts than the previous generation of HEDT CPUs precisely because it was manufactured on a smaller die. Cascade Lake-X won’t have the same advantage as its based on the a similar 14nm++ process and die-size as its predecessor.

So while it will be able to offer slightly higher core counts, core clocks and power efficiency than Skylake-X, the leap in performance isn’t going to be as breathtaking.

However, if Intel is able to use this process refinement to deliver a better value proposition – maybe offering a 10-core processor for under $1,000, it might actually attract a lot of enthusiasts to this upcoming HEDT platform, instead of the cheaper mainstream chips.

And, because Intel has announced a 28-core processor, followed by rumors of a 22-core one, we actually have reason to believe that’s what Intel is planning on doing. Maybe we’ll see a 10-core Core i7 X-series processor – that would certainly put AMD on the defensive.

We have seen a listing of a Cascade Lake processor , though it was quickly taken down. It pointed to a Xeon server-class processor, rather than any kind of consumer-grade product. However, don’t worry because you probably wouldn’t want to drop $50,000 on a server running a Xeon CPU.More than likely, this is merely a preview of what’s to come with the Cascade Lake-X processors.

We just have to wait for Intel to reveal what’s in store – and we’ll be sure to update this page the second we know more.