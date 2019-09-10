Google Play teases its competitor to Apple Arcade, a new games streaming service

If you're a fan of mobile gaming then Apple Arcade is probably on your radar, but it looks like Google has a competitor on the horizon that it's finally unveiled ... sort of.

This new challenger is the Google Play Pass, which Google has teased in a tweet via the Google Play Twitter account. The tweet doesn't tell us much, other than the fact "Play Pass is coming soon", but we've actually already heard some information.

Leaked screenshots from a private Play Pass beta showed the service will cost $4.99 per month in the US, and provides ad-free access to a curated list of games, with all in-app purchases unlocked.

We don't know more than that right now, and Google's cryptic tweet doesn't help.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm9 September 2019

Taking the fight to Apple Arcade

In mid-2019, Apple announced Apple Arcade, a games streaming service for iOS devices that provides you ad-free access to a curated list of games for $4.99 per month in the US. Sound familiar?

Apple Arcade is likely closer to launch, as we're expecting to see a lot of detail at Apple's September 10 event where Apple will unveil the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch 5.

One major difference between the two platforms is that Apple Arcade is populated by games designed for the platform, but currently it sounds like Google Play Pass games are all pre-existing apps that you'd normally need to pay for, although of course no one knows for sure. However, given Google Stadia, a games streaming platform for console games, has worryingly few exclusives at the moment, first-party games could prove rare.

We'll learn more about Google Play Pass, and Apple Arcade, very soon, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest tech and gaming news.