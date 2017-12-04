Google is giving away 6 months of free Netflix with certain Chromebooks

Fancy watching a spot of Netflix on your Chromebook? Those with certain models can now get six months of the streaming service for free, courtesy of a fresh offer which Google has introduced for selected Chrome OS-powered notebooks.

The laptops in question are the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro, along with Google’s new Pixelbook.

Owners of these machines, or those who buy one of them this month, will be able to sign up for six months of free Netflix, with the offer expiring on December 31.

As for the precise details, you get six months of the ‘Two Screens at a Time Streaming Plan’ which normally costs $10.99 per month (£6.99 in the UK), so the total value of the freebie is $65.94 (£41.94).

Alternative option

Note that you can apply this total value to a different Netflix plan, to effectively get a discount on a more expensive subscription, should you wish.

Google hasn’t made it clear whether this offer is valid for Chromebook owners outside of the US, but it appears on the UK version of the Chromebook offers page at least, so fingers crossed it may well be valid for those of us on this side of the pond. We’ve reached out to Google to confirm this, and will update this story when we (hopefully) get a response.

Google is running a number of offers to encourage folks to buy Chromebooks, including a free 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years (that’s valid for any Chromebook owner).

Via: Slashgear