The wonderfully weird games of GDC 2016

There's always plenty of interesting stuff to see at GDC. There's also some weird stuff - none more so than what you'll find in Crtl.Alt.GDC, an area of the expo dedicated to showcasing the whacky and the wonderful.

This is a place for unique thinking. A place for rethinking entire input methods, with examples like Crank Tank, a tank-based shooter in which both players control their armored fighting vehicle with a giant wooden crank machine. And then there was Suck My Rainbow, a game in which... well, you'll see.

Read on to explore some of our favorites from the bizarrely brilliant world of Crtl.Alt.GDC.