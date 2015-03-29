TechRadar's PC Gaming Week

It wasn't so long ago that the PC was being written off in the face of tumbling shipments, a widespread dislike for Windows 8 and the rising popularity of tablets.

Mobile computing has undoubtedly changed how people buy and use PCs, but for gamers it's business as usual. For people who need the latest (and best) hardware to deliver eye-popping visuals and face-melting performance, the PC is king. And if it has been away on royal business in recent years, it's back to rule with an iron fist.

While PS4 and Xbox One owners are only just beginning to enjoy the fluidity and clarity offered by 1080p titles running at 60 frames per second, PC gamers are looking well ahead into the future. And boy, does it look good.

Rack 'em up

Gaze into a crystal ball and you'll find a whole host of mouthwatering trends — including high-powered VR (hey there, Oculus Rift), Windows 10 and DirectX 12, 4K and 120Hz/144Hz frame-synching monitors, meaty graphics cards like the Nvidia Titan X and much more.

So plug in your keyboard and mouse, check your water cooling temps and map your key bindings. Even though PC Gaming Week is over, you can spend the next 52 weeks (and beyond) checking out the news, interviews and reviews that emerged from it by clicking on the articles below.

