Hideo Kojima unveils his new and bewildering game, Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima, fresh from traveling the world, took the time to stop by Sony's E3 2016 presser and boy, did he not come empty-handed.

The video game developer/auteur announced his long-awaited first game since leaving Konami and founding his own independent production studio. What he showed the world was a mind-melting project titled Death Stranding.

Made by the mind behind the Metal Gear Solid franchise and all, it's no surprise the trailer for Kojima's newest project would leave us with more questions than answers.

Still, it's definitely hard to parse what Death Stranding truly is yet from the game's debut trailer, showcasing a nude Norman Reedus, clutching a baby that may possibly have never existed, stranded on a beach strewn with corpses of sea creatures.

Kojima, ever the tease, left immediately after the trailer ended to leave us alone with our confusion. That said, we do know that Death Stranding intends to be a PS4 exclusive.

As for the inclusion of Norman Reedus - the Walking Dead actor originally signed on to collaborate with Kojima back when the developer worked with Konami - we wonder how much of Death Stranding is what could have been of Kojima's cancelled Silent Hill reboot. In which case, count us extra intrigued.