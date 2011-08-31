EA: We can't think what PlayStation 4 would add

EA exec Frank Gibeau has admitted he's finding it hard to conceive of the point of a PlayStation 4 or Xbox 720 at the moment, with gamers happy with their current consoles.

Talk about the next generation of consoles is raging, with much focus on the PS4 and new Xbox despite both games machines performing admirably at the current time.

EA Labels boss Gibeau points out that, aside from tweaks to processor and graphics, he is struggling to see what a next gen would add.

Conception

"It's hard for me to conceive what you would do on a PlayStation 4," Gibeau said.

"The displays are already 1080p, you're already connected to the internet... You could make it faster, you could have more polys and you could up the graphics a little bit... but at what cost?

"It'll be interesting to see how [Sony and Microsoft] think about it in terms of the next generation but it seems to me that customers are happy, and we're happy to build games on [360 and PS3] right now."

"The way the business used to run where you had these big console transitions just isn't happening anymore. They're much longer, the online capabilities are making the way customers interact within the audience very different from when we went from PSOne to PS2.

"I think that [the age of] big, abrupt change in consoles where we all pile in on top of each other and everything changes overnight is just gone."

Via CVG

