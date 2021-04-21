Gallen vs Browne live stream: how to watch the fight online in Australia

Tonight (April 21), Paul Gallen will be looking to prove he’s a real boxing contender in his post-NRL career when he faces off against his toughest opponent yet in Lucas Browne. There’s been plenty of trash talk and drama at the weigh-in, but when these fighters enter the ring tonight at 9:45pm AEST, it’s all business.

Gallen vs Browne: live stream and time Tonight’s (April 21) Gallen vs Browne fight airs live from the Win Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, Australia, and the two fighters are set to begin their ring walks at 9:45pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Gallen vs Browne on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event.

Gallen comes in as the underdog tonight, with a record of 10 wins and one draw. Despite fighting his last boxing bout in 2019, Browne is a formidable challenge for the NRL star. The 42-year-old Browne is a former regular champion of the WBA’s heavyweight division, a title he was stripped of in 2016 after he failed a drug test.

Browne will enter the ring with a record of 29 wins, with 25 being by knockout. He has two losses to his name, which he saw at the hands of British boxers Dillian Whyte and David Allen.

Gallen most recently won against former UFC fighter Mark Hunt, in a bloody battle that saw both men land big power punches. Gallen ultimately got his glove raised, winning by unanimous decision on the judge’s score cards.

Browne stands 17cm taller than Gallen, and also has an 18cm reach advantage which could spell serious trouble for Gallen. If he’s able to overcome these challenges against the boxing veteran, he’ll have proved his worth in the ring.

It all gets underway tonight, April 21, at Wollongong’s Win Entertainment Centre. The preliminary fights are due to start at 6pm AEST, and here’s how you can watch all the action live in Australia.

If you want to watch the boxing outside of Australia, you may find that the content is geo-restricted.

