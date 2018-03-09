Fortnite is coming to mobile with cross-platform play

Not content with its growing popularity on consoles and PC, Epic Games has announced that its battle royale hit Fortnite is also coming to iOS and Android mobile devices.

Whether you’re on a phone or a tablet, Epic has said this will be the “same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.” That means you’ll have the same gameplay, maps, content and updates as every other platform.

Having spoken to Epic Games’ founder Tim Sweeney, we know there’s a lot of positive feeling towards cross-play in the company so it’s perhaps not all that surprising that Fortnite will "support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android."

A further announcement confirmed the Xbox One would be included too.

Fortnite goes mobile

So no matter which of these platforms you’re playing on you’ll be able to team up with your friends and play together as well as carry your wins over. Can’t get home in time for the first match? Play on mobile and carry on over to your console when you’re ready.

The first blog post making the announcement stated that this is "in partnership with our friends at Sony", but eventually a partnership was announced with Microsoft too.

We already know that cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox is possible with Fortnite, and we also know that Microsoft has expressed interest in making cross-play between console possible.

However, it's still not possible to connect games between the two big consoles: Xbox One and PS4. Players on both those devices can join in games with friends on PC, iOS and Android, however.

The game will come to iOS devices first and it’s already possible to sign up for a beta which starts on March 12. Android support will be coming “in the next few months” Epic has said.