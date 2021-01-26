Disney Plus Star explained: release date, new TV shows, price increase and more

Star is about to permanently change Disney Plus – if you live outside the US, anyway. The brand-new 'general entertainment' channel allows subscribers in select countries to watch more adult-oriented shows and movies than the Disney Plus streaming service has allowed up until this point. The app will incorporate new parental controls to permit this.

Disney Plus will receive brand-new originals that fit this new channel – originals that look very different to the Marvel, Star Wars and family-oriented stuff that's currently synonymous with the streaming service.

This is great news for adult users of the service – but there is a drawback. Disney Plus will get a modest price increase in the UK, Australia and other territories starting on the Star release date of February 23, as this new content rolls out.

There's a way you can delay paying the increased price, though, which we'll discuss below.

Here, we'll explain everything we know about Star so far, including TV shows and movies confirmed for launch, which countries are due to get this new addition to Disney Plus and how the app's parental controls will change to factor in this extra content.

What is Disney Plus Star?

The House of Mouse describes Disney Plus Star as a "new general entertainment content brand", but we think it's best thought of as a new channel within Disney Plus. At launch on February 23 in territories that are getting Star, the Disney Plus app homepage will add Star alongside existing channels Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

This will be your gateway into the wider content owned by The Walt Disney Company, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television. In the UK, the launch of Star will double the amount of content available to stream on the service, Disney has confirmed – so it's a significant offering.

Why does Star exist? Well, while Disney owns Hulu in the US – a great Netflix-style mainstream streaming service with a long history, and the home of lots of Disney-owned adult-targeted content – it doesn't have a footprint outside America. Hulu is sold in a bundle with Disney Plus in the US.

Since Disney owns so much adult-friendly content via the Fox acquisition, it makes sense that the company wants to find a way to stream that stuff to non-US customers directly.

Disney Plus, meanwhile, already has a strong presence in major markets around the world, so rolling all the content into a single app experience saves the headache and significant challenge of launching a new service.

Adding Star is the solution to that.

Star comes to Disney Plus on February 23, 2021, and future Disney Plus international launches will include Star as standard.

Which countries will get Disney Plus Star?

Star is launching in 'select international markets', which include Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Local programming is planned for the different regions getting the service – so expect this to yield more Disney Plus originals in future.

Disney Plus Star will bring a price increase

When Star launches on February 23, the Disney Plus price in the UK will increase from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, and from £59.99 to £79.90 per year. If you're an active subscriber, you get to pay the old price until August 23, 2021. That's the only rub for getting a lot more content to enjoy.

For Disney Plus Australia subscribers, the price will increase from AU$8.99 per month or $89.99 per year to AU$11.99 per month or $119.99 for a full year.

If your account lapses between February 23 and August 23, you'll be charged the new, higher price, according to Disney.

The best way to avoid the price increase, then, is to grab the yearly tier before February 23. That way you won't pay anything extra until early 2022. This is easier to do if you're a monthly subscriber.

Disney Plus Star shows and movies we know about

Family Guy is shown in the first trailer for Star. Could it finally get a streaming home in the UK for the first time? (Image credit: 20th Century Television)

Confirmed for the February 23 launch of Star in the UK are the TV series Lost, 24, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, The X-Files, Atlanta, Die Hard and Black-ish. In addition, films from the Die Hard movie series are set for that date.

The first two originals for the service have also been revealed – Love, Victor, a Hulu series about a young man trying to make a fresh start at a new high school while making sense of his sexual orientation, and Big Sky, a Montana-set thriller from ABC about private detectives trying to save kidnapping victims.

Since these shows launched on Disney-owned networks in the US, we'd expect these types of series to make up the majority of Star originals in future. Perhaps the upcoming Alien TV show coming to FX in the States will be a future Star offering?

In addition, a trailer posted to the Disney Plus UK Twitter account for Star prominently featured the animated series Family Guy, which has never had a true streaming home in the UK. Perhaps we'll finally see that change with Star.

Introducing Star, a new world of entertainment coming to Disney+ 🤩+ More Series + More Movies + More Laughs + More Thrills + More Originals 🤯Save the date for the 23rd February! *tries to contain excitement* pic.twitter.com/1vJxnRKLv0January 4, 2021

Disney Plus parental controls: how they'll work when Star launches

Disney Plus is implementing new parental controls to mark the launch of Star. Customers will be asked if they want to opt in to the expanded, 18+ rated library of content when they log in to the app after Star launches. The password will need to be re-entered to ensure the account owner is the one verifying any changes.

Parents will then be able to set limits for profiles in the app based on content ratings, protecting children from mature content like the foul mouth of Die Hard's John McClane. A PIN can be used to stop younger people from accessing adult accounts.

For accounts with 18+ content permitted, however, expect Star shows and movies to be mixed among the existing Disney Plus offerings – during Disney's investor day presentation in December 2020, for example, it was shown how enabling Star content would add the more mature X-Men movie Logan to the Marvel section in the Disney Plus app too. (Note that Logan has not been confirmed for the Star channel in the UK yet, though.)

These controls will be added to Disney Plus globally on February 23.

Star should increase the value of Disney Plus to adults

Ready to be annoyed by how confusing Lost is all over again? (Image credit: ABC/Disney Plus)

Our one persistent complaint about Disney Plus from launch has been its lack of adult-friendly content – the relatively shallow library of the service offered plenty of all-time classics for families to enjoy, but less in the way of binge-friendly dramas and comedies.

Star is Disney's attempt to answer those critics, as well as making it a more competitive streamer next to the likes of Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video. This is just the start, too – we can't wait to see what originals it has planned down the line.