Australia vs England live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final from anywhere

Cricket's oldest rivals are set to do battle once more at Egbaston, with a place in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final the spoils for the victor. Clear your Thursday and use TechRadar as a bible to discover how to watch it - these are your Australia vs England live stream options - it's free Down Under but English fans will need to pay.

Having overcome a dangerous blip halfway through the round-robin phase, England managed two excellent wins against India and New Zealand as they scrambled their way into the last four. Australia let their top spot status slip away to India after a shock defeat in their final group match against South Africa.

Live stream Australia vs England - where and when This Cricket World Cup match takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the regular home venue of Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Thursday, July 11. For those tuning in from Australia that's a 7.30pm AEST start.

England's recent ODI record against Australia had been near perfect, having won nine of the last ten encounters ahead of the World Cup, but their group phase match saw the Aussies ease their way to a 64-run win at Lord's. England's confidence will have grown since that defeat however, with their opening order massively boosted with the return of Jason Roy from his hamstring injury.

Having entered the tournament somewhat under the radar with little hype, an early defeat to India saw Australia written off by plenty of pundits. As the tournament has progressed they've looked arguably the most assured side in the competition. Steve Smith and David Warner have both had a huge impact on their return to the Australia's batting order. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc's 26 and counting wicket haul at the 2019 Cricket World Cup along with Nathan Lyon's impact as a world class spinner has provided skipper Aaron Finch with real options for mixing up the bowling.

You’ll be able to watch all the Cricket World Cup semi-final action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Australia vs England live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch this semi-final match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream England's semi-final clash live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK (at least you'll be able to watch the final for free if England get there), meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the remainder of the action from this year's tournament - unlike in Australia! And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. You can grab a day pass if you just want this match, but paying £34 for a whole month is by far the best value. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch a live stream of the semi-final in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Channel 9) The great news for Aussies wanting to cheer on their side is that free-to-air Channel 9 has the rights to show today's semi-final as well as the final itself on TV and the 9Now app. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to watch Australia vs England in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show today's Cricket World Cup semi-final in New Zealand - that's where you'll need to be to discover who will face the Kiwis in Sunday's final. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm, so we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to live stream the 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

If you're still watching in India, Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing today's crucial game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Australia vs England is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to live stream Australia vs England in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch Australia vs England: US live stream