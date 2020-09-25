Apple deals: last chance to bag a free pair of AirPods with a cheap MacBook or iPad

You've only got a few more weeks to grab what have been, quite possibly, the best Apple deals we've seen this year over at the Apple educational store.

Not only is there a whole range of Apple iPads and MacBooks on sale right now, but Apple is also throwing in a pair of AirPods for free with every purchase as part of its now extended 'Back to School' event.

Highlights include the new Apple MacBook Air on sale for just $899 (was $999), as well as the (almost) brand-new Apple IPad Pro starting at just $749 (was $799) right now - nice little savings, both made better by free AirPods worth $159 by themselves.

What about the new iPad 2020? Unfortunately, that's exempt from this promotion, but it's still fair game on all the other excellent devices Apple has on sale. Likewise, the new Apple Watch and iPad Air are also exempt, although with Black Friday just around the corner - you never know - we could be seeing more Apple deals very soon.

Note: these deals are intended for students, faculty, and all homeschooling teachers. If you'd like to check your eligibility, you can read the terms and conditions here, or find them separately on your regional site.

If you're outside the US, don't worry - these awesome Apple deals are now available in most regions. Eligible countries include the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

Apple deals: free AirPods still available

Apple iPad Pro + free AirPods: from $749 at Apple

The new iPad Pro is absolutely stunning but still manages to pack in plenty of power under that attractive chassis. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants are up for grabs right now, as are a range of storage sizes, ranging from 128GB to 1TB. Of course, all new iPad Pros feature that gorgeous Liquid Retina display plus new A12Z Bionic chip for speedy performance too.

Apple MacBook Air + free AirPods: from $899 at Apple

At $899, the new MacBook Air might just be one of the best value MacBooks ever, and that's before you even consider the free AirPods being thrown in. A 13-inch Retina display, 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD make these nicely versatile machines with plenty more storage than last year's measly 128GB variants.

Apple MacBook Pro + free AirPods: from $1,199 at Apple

It's not just cheap MacBook Airs up for grabs this week at Apple - if you're looking for a more professionally orientated or powerful laptop then Pro models are also catered for. Baseline specs start with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, although there are of course options ranging up to absolutely beastly specifications.

Apple - See the full list of available Apple deals with free AirPods

